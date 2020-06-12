KD1D Fox is “On the Loose” in Westford, June 12, 2020

Alan Hicks, KD1D, writes on the writes on the NE Mass Foxhunters list at 5:16 PM on June 12, 2020:

I found a nice den for the fox in Westford. It has a new case and a bigger battery (which I expect to last well into next week).

the KD1D Fox transmits about 30 seconds on and 30 seconds off and can be heard telling an old tale. It is transmitting on 146.565 MHz and is in a location that won’t interfere with Barry’s Littleton fox,

If you need some help, just ask and I will provide clues, such as:

“It’s not far off the beaten path.” and

“Warmly greet the chef.”

There is a logbook next to the transmitter, but you can also just confirm where and when you found it by:

Email: kd1d@arrl.net

Voicemail or text: 978-376-2267

Happy hunting and stay safe!

73,

Alan KD1D