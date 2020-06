Barry Fox, W1HFN, writes on the NE Mass Foxhunters list at 3:17 PM on June 12, 2020:

The W1HFN fox is out at the Bumble Bee park in Littleton. Frequency is 146.565 with a continuous voice ID every 30 seconds. Parking is at N42° 31.643′

W71° 29.566′ more or less. Good luck to all!

73, Barry – W1HFN

PS NO PI within sight!