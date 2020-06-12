Waltham ARA Field Day Training Sessions, June 17 & 24, 2020

Eliot Mayer, W1MJ, writes on the Waltham ARA mailing list:

In preparation for “[Waltham Amateur Radio Association] Field Day 2020 – Alone Together”, the club will hold two online training sessions.

Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 7:30 – 830 PM: N1MM Logger

Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 7:30 – 8:30 PM: FD 2020 Q&A

It would be helpful if you install the latest version of N1MM Logger Plus from https://n1mmwp.hamdocs.com/ before the June 17 session, or at least try, so that you will know what you don’t know. If you are new to N1MM, be sure do the “Full Install” and then the “Latest Update”.

Prior to the June 24 meeting, check out official FD site http://www.arrl.org/field-day and K8GT’s excellent presentation about FD 2020: http://tiny.cc/fdsd

The links to these online sessions will be provided by Ron, KG1T, on this Yahoo Group.