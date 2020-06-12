Eastern MA Assistant Section Manager Rob Leiden, K1UI, is featured in, “A Spotlight on Lower Cape Personalities and Visionaries” in the June 11, 2020 issue of the Cape Cod Chronicle. The article entitled, “Chatham’s Rob Leiden Helps Keep Amateur Radio Alive” describes Rob’s entry into the hobby in junior high school, his DXing activities, and work with the American Red Cross. The article also mentions the Cape Cod Lighthouse Charter School club station in Harwich and the Marconi-RCA Wireless Museum at the Chatham Marconi Maritime Center.











