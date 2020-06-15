PART of Westford Meeting Online, June 16, 2020

George Allison, K1IG, writes on the PART of Westford mailing list:

Our next club meeting will be conducted via Webex video conference starting at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, June 16. As usual, you can check in after 7:00 PM to test your equipment. See below for the login information.

The topic of this meeting is Field Day. I hope you’re all planning on making at least a few contacts from your home station or a portable setup and adding to the PART score. This year’s Field Day could have more stations on the air than ever before, so it’s your opportunity to make a LOT of contacts!

At this meeting we’ll go over:

How you can participate from home

Types of stations you can set up and the Field Day exchange for each

How to make contacts and log them. Technicians are part of this event too; we’ll set up special times for Techs (and others) to make contacts on VHF/UHF

How to get bonus points

How to submit an entry — we’ll walk you through the entry form and show you how to properly enter data to give yourself and the club the most points.

You can get a head start by reading the Field Day rules here. If you have questions, you can ask them at the meeting. After the meeting I’ll send out a summary of important information.

At the end of my presentation, I’ll invite you to tell the club what you plan to do for Field Day.













[Contact George Allison, K1IG, for Webex conference meeting information at k1ig -at- arrl -dot- net]