PART of Westford Meeting Online, June 16, 2020

George Allison, K1IG, writes on the PART of Westford mailing list:
Our next club meeting will be conducted via Webex video conference starting at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, June 16. As usual, you can check in after 7:00 PM to test your equipment. See below for the login information.
The topic of this meeting is Field Day. I hope you’re all planning on making at least a few contacts from your home station or a portable setup and adding to the PART score. This year’s Field Day could have more stations on the air than ever before, so it’s your opportunity to make a LOT of contacts!
At this meeting we’ll go over:
- How you can participate from home
- Types of stations you can set up and the Field Day exchange for each
- How to make contacts and log them. Technicians are part of this event too; we’ll set up special times for Techs (and others) to make contacts on VHF/UHF
- How to get bonus points
- How to submit an entry — we’ll walk you through the entry form and show you how to properly enter data to give yourself and the club the most points.
You can get a head start by reading the Field Day rules here. If you have questions, you can ask them at the meeting. After the meeting I’ll send out a summary of important information.
At the end of my presentation, I’ll invite you to tell the club what you plan to do for Field Day.[Contact George Allison, K1IG, for Webex conference meeting information at k1ig -at- arrl -dot- net]