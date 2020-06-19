Zola Center ARC On-line Meeting-Presentations, June 20, 2020

The next meeting of the Zola amateur radio group will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 beginning at 11AM EDT. The meeting will be held entirely on a Zoom tele-conference. There will be no in-person component. Please see the call in/sign in information below my signature. This month’s agenda:

11 AM – Come to order and introductions

11:05 AM – Announcements and questions

11:15 AM –

Ms. Donna Suskawicz is a founding member of the Zola Amateur Radio Group. Without her vision, dedication, and generosity there would not be such an organization. She will give us a presentation about the history and mission of our organization. Donna is a real inspiration for us, and we look forward to a very informative presentation.

12 Noon –

Mr. Rob Santello is an inventor and engineer. He designs and produces a product known as a Ham Pod. The Ham Pod device communicates through serial protocols to a variety of amateur radio rigs, rotor controllers, and meters. It features an interactive keypad and voice output. Rob will tell us about the history of his invention and the myriad of uses it has.

12:45 PM – New business and topics for the good of our community.

1:30 PM – Adjourn

Sincerely,

Frank Ventura, N1FMV

frank@littlebreezes.com

[Ed: Contact N1FMV for Zoom conference meeting details]