K1USN Radio Club On-line Meeting, June 23, 2020

“Pi” Pugh, K1RV, writes on the K1USN RC mailing list:

Our discussion topic on Tuesday, June 23rd @ 7:30 PM will be 2020 ARRL Field Day plans.



We want to hear from you to learn what you expect to do for the 2020 ARRL Field Day. Obviously there are extenuating circumstances this year due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.



The recent K1USN Zoom session presentation by Bruce – K1BG about his past one person Field Day operation may have given you some ideas on how you might operate.

Do you plan to get on the air during the weekend of June 27 – 28 for Field Day 2020? If so, what class to you intend to operate? What modes will you operate? Will you use computer logging/ If so, which software?

Let’s have a lively discussion so that perhaps you might give others some ideas about what direction to choose. I suspect that I may choose to operate 1D class from my home station using N1MM+ logging software using K1RV.



I am also considering the possibility of using my KX3 on battery power into a Buddipole Vertical using N1MM+ logging software from my back patio for a few hours during the day as K1USN.