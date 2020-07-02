W1 QSL Card Sorting Session Cancelled, August 13, 2020

Eric Williams, KV1J, writes on the Algonquin Amateur Radio Club mailing list:

Hope all are well.

I am cancelling our QSL sort session that was scheduled for August 13, 2020.

Two reasons: one, of course, is the current virus situation. The Fire Station is not available and our work is not “Essential.” The other reason is with the worldwide precautions, we are not receiving the boxes from the countries. So at this point that are not enough cards to sort. It may be that the mail embargoes will be released and we’ll get a surge of cards at some point. So maybe we can have a smaller scale session later in the summer.

Thank you to the club for your past support of the W1 QSL Bureau and look forward to our future sorting events.

73,

Eric KV1J

W1 QSL Bureau Co-Manager

www.w1qsl.org