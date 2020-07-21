Four New England Sci-Tech Technician Courses Online Throughout August, 2020

For anyone interested in wireless communications and electronics, this ON-LINE course will get you ready to take the Amateur Radio TECHNICIAN license exam, the FIRST of three certification levels. Geared toward adults, as well as junior high, high school, and homeschool students.

Topics range from the science of radio electronics to the FCC rules governing the radio spectrum. Some pre-test practice is necessary to get the best results from this course.

This is a FULL course taught by a 40-yr veteran teacher, not a discussion group or video service. You will learn so much more than just watching a video or buying a book.

Current offerings:

2 day course: SAT-SUN Aug 1-2, 2:00-8:00 pm each day Eastern Time

4 day course: Mon-Tu-W-Th Aug 3-6, 3:00-6:00 pm each day Eastern Time

2 day course: SAT-SUN Aug 15-16, 2:00-8:00 pm each day Eastern Time

4 day course: Mon-Tu-W-Th Aug 17-20, 3:00-6:00 pm each day Eastern Time

You may schedule your FCC Technician test for an upcoming weekday evening or weekend, as an online test, run by our VE team which has authorization to run online tests.

System Requirements: Computer or Chromebook capable of running ZOOM Meeting, either by Zoom app or through a browser, a built-in camera/mic, and a color printer.

Included with course fee: downloadable lecture study guide and charts, free access to our weekly Online Radio Shop Talk sessions, and a guest pass to the NEAR/STARS Radio Rooms and radio club meetings for 3 months once the facility reopens.

Note that the standard $15 license test fee is NOT included and must be registered separately; our VE team is authorized to give ONLINE exams, so you can schedule an exam within a week of the course. (Price is $15 across the country.)

An additional member of the same family may join this course at no extra charge, if sharing one computer and zoom screen.

A day or so before the session you will receive an email with a Zoom link and ID. If you don’t see the email, check your spam filter. If you still don’t see it, call or email us.

For questions, e-mail bobphinney at nescitech.org or call 508-720-4179.