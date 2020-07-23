The ARRL Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2020 scholarship awards. There were 103 awards this year, totaling $144,450. The non-profit Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) has generously awarded a grant to the ARRL Foundation to match each scholarship award on a dollar-for-dollar basis, lifting the grand total of scholarships awarded to $288,900.
Several Eastern Massachusetts youths were the recipients of scholarship awards:
The Androscoggin Amateur Radio Club Scholarship
- Megan G. Wagner, KC1FGH, of Westford, Massachusetts
The CTRI/Chris Seeber, KA1GEU, Memorial Scholarship
- Julie Knappik, KB1YTT, of Raynham, Massachusetts
The FEMARA Scholarship
- Yettive S. Crestohl, K1YTV, of Marblehead, Massachusetts
- Joseph F. Murray, KC1EGK, of Braintree, Massachusetts
The Alfred E. Friend, Jr., W4CF, Memorial Scholarship
- Martin S. Sullaway, NN1C, of Waban, Massachusetts
A full list of recipients nationwide can be found at <http://www.arrl.org/news/arrl-foundation-announces-2020-scholarship-awards>.