Youth

ARRL Foundation Announces 2020 Scholarship Awards

- by k9hi - Leave a Comment

ARRL Foundation logoFrom ARRL Web:

The ARRL Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2020 scholarship awards. There were 103 awards this year, totaling $144,450. The non-profit Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) has generously awarded a grant to the ARRL Foundation to match each scholarship award on a dollar-for-dollar basis, lifting the grand total of scholarships awarded to $288,900.

Several Eastern Massachusetts youths were the recipients of scholarship awards:

The Androscoggin Amateur Radio Club Scholarship

  • Megan G. Wagner, KC1FGH, of Westford, Massachusetts 

The CTRI/Chris Seeber, KA1GEU, Memorial Scholarship

  • Julie Knappik, KB1YTT, of Raynham, Massachusetts 

The FEMARA Scholarship

  • Yettive S. Crestohl, K1YTV, of Marblehead, Massachusetts 
  • Joseph F. Murray, KC1EGK, of Braintree, Massachusetts 

The Alfred E. Friend, Jr., W4CF, Memorial Scholarship

  • Martin S. Sullaway, NN1C, of Waban, Massachusetts

A full list of recipients nationwide can be found at <http://www.arrl.org/news/arrl-foundation-announces-2020-scholarship-awards>.

Leave a Reply