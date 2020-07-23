From ARRL Web:

The ARRL Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2020 scholarship awards. There were 103 awards this year, totaling $144,450. The non-profit Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) has generously awarded a grant to the ARRL Foundation to match each scholarship award on a dollar-for-dollar basis, lifting the grand total of scholarships awarded to $288,900.

Several Eastern Massachusetts youths were the recipients of scholarship awards:

The Androscoggin Amateur Radio Club Scholarship

Megan G. Wagner, KC1FGH, of Westford, Massachusetts

The CTRI/Chris Seeber, KA1GEU, Memorial Scholarship

Julie Knappik, KB1YTT, of Raynham, Massachusetts

The FEMARA Scholarship

Yettive S. Crestohl, K1YTV, of Marblehead, Massachusetts

Joseph F. Murray, KC1EGK, of Braintree, Massachusetts

The Alfred E. Friend, Jr., W4CF, Memorial Scholarship

Martin S. Sullaway, NN1C, of Waban, Massachusetts

A full list of recipients nationwide can be found at <http://www.arrl.org/news/arrl-foundation-announces-2020-scholarship-awards>.