Eastern MA Hospital Net, August 1, 2020

John O’Neill, K1JRO, writes:

We would like to thank the group at Mansfield EMA for once again stepping up and offering to be Net Control for the Eastern MA Hospital Net. The August 1, 2020 Eastern MA Hospital Net will from the Mansfield EMA and the Net Control Operator will be Bob, WB1GON.

The Net will commence as usual at 10 AM.

He will use the following repeaters in the order listed, followed by a simplex test on 147.420, and then return to the Mansfield repeater for net closing:

Mansfield 147.015 / tone 67

Bridgewater 147.180 / tone 67

Attleboro 147.195 / tone 127.3

Regards,

John O’ – K1JRO