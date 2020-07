Ron Senykoff, KG1T, writes on the Waltham ARA mailing list:

We normally cancel meetings during the summer. However many expressed interest in keeping something going online.

Agenda: Show and Tell

Bring something to talk about, some photos to share. This is online so you could easily screen share some pictures, or just hold items up to the camera to talk about them!

[Contact Ron Senykoff, KG1T, at rsenykoff -at- gmail -dot- com for conference details.]