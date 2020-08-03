Eastern Massachusetts ARES Net – Monday 8/3/2020 at 830 PM EDT

Hello to all…

The August Eastern Massachusetts ARES section net will be Monday August 3rd, 2020 at 830 PM on the MMRA Repeater system.

For frequencies that will be linked into the ARES Net on the MMRA Network, please see the following link from the MMRA web site detailing the repeaters that will be linked in through Hub 1:

http://www.mmra.org/repeaters/repeater_index_by_linkstate.html

We look forward to your participation and remember, we are always looking for Net Controls to run the ARES Net. For tonight’s ARES Net, the focus will be on the ARES-SKYWARN response to Tropical Storm Isaias with Tropical Storm Warnings up for all of Southern New England. We will also discuss the Cape Cod ARES District Exercise for Saturday August 8th from 1000 AM-1200 PM if it is not cancelled due to impacts from Isaias and give a brief COVID-19 update.

Due to numerous SKYWARN Activations in the month of July, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES/National Red Cross Exercise report is delayed and will be posted via email and on the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Web Site at https://ema.arrl.org/ares by Monday 8/10/20. Thanks for your continued support of ARES!

Respectfully Submitted,

Robert Macedo (KD1CY)

ARES SKYWARN Coordinator

Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator

Home Phone #: (508) 994-1875 (After 6 PM)

Home/Data #: (508) 997-4503 (After 6 PM)

Work Phone #: 508-346-2929 (8 AM-5 PM)

Email Address: rmacedo@rcn.com

http://ares.ema.arrl.org

http://www.wx1box.org

