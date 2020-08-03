New Affiliated Club: Southeastern MA REACT

ARRL Headquarters has received an application, dated July 31, 2020, from the Southeastern MA REACT, WC1EOC, in Brockton to affiliate with ARRL as a Category 1, “Local Amateur Radio Club.”

According to their filing, the club specializes in digital modes, public service/emergency, repeaters, VHF/UHF, and general interest. The club’s president is John Mahon, N1PYC.

Their affiliation will become official upon approval by New England Division Director Fred Hopengarten, K1VR.

Congratulations to Southeastern MA REACT of Brockton.