From the USA ARDF Championship mailing list:

ARRL members will have an opportunity to learn the basics of The Sport of Finding Hidden Transmitters On Foot. The presenter, Robert Frey, WA6EZV, will be conducting the webinar on Thursday, August 20, 2020, 12:30 PM PDT / 3:30 PM EDT (1930 UTC). There is no charge for attending the Zoom presentation. Register online at http://www.arrl.org/ARRL- Learning-Network