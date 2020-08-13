WK4 – Winlink Radio Soundcard Interface Workshop, August 13, 2020

Please plan to attend the Thursday, August 13 ARES Zoom session.
9:00 PM AST / 9:00 PM EDT / 8:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM MDT / 6:00 PM PDT / 5:00 PM AKDT / 3:00 PM HST
Topic: WK4 – Winlink Radio Soundcard Interface
Speaker: Kevin Custer W3KKC
Thursday’s meeting will be OPEN for all to attend. Please feel free to invite others. Please note that we have a Zoom participate limitation of 500. Let us know if you can’t get in so that we can send you the video link.
- This meeting will be recorded. By participating you consent to being recorded.
- Please change your display name to Your FirstName, CallSign and Location, e.g. Dan K7REX Idaho
- Please stay muted until ready to speak. Your space bar works like a PTT for unmuting
- To be fair to everyone, there will be a three minute limit for each person during Q & A
- You may ask questions in chat; please stay on topic while using chat.
[For Zoom conference details, email Tom Walsh, K1TW at k1tw@arrl.org or Phil Temples, K9HI, at k9hi@arrl.org.]