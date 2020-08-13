WK4 – Winlink Radio Soundcard Interface Workshop, August 13, 2020

Post Tropical Storm Isaias Coordination Message #2 – Tuesday 8/4/20 Tropical Storm Isaias Impacts Hello to all… ..The Facebook Photo Album has been updated with additional photos and the Amateur Radio report log has also been updated with additional reports and updates were made to the Power Outage headline with latest info on current state of power outages in Southern New England. We are continuing to take any reports […]

Post Tropical Storm Isaias Coordination Message #1 – Isaias’ Impacts – Tuesday 8/4/20 Hello to all… ..Tropical Storm Isaias caused widespread pockets of tree, power line damage, some direct roof structural damage along with damage to homes from fallen trees and power outages particularly over Western and Central Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island with more scattered pockets of wind damage in Eastern Massachusetts. Sustained winds of 30-40 MPH […]

Hurricane Isiais Coordination Message #4 – Tuesday 8/4/20-Wednesday AM 8/5/20 Impacts Hello to all… ..Isaias reintensifies into a category-1 hurricane before landfall later tonight in Southeast North Carolina into Northeast South Carolina. Isaias will then hug the coast and track through the Eastern New Jersey, the New York City area and Western Connecticut and Western Massachusetts putting most of Southern New England in the strong to […]

Tropical Storm Isaias Coordination Message #3 – Tuesday 8/4/20-Wednesday Morning 8/5/20 Storm Impacts Hello to all… ..Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to intensify into a category-1 hurricane before landfall in Southeast North Carolina into Northeast South Carolina. Isaias will then hug the coast and track through the Eastern New Jersey, the New York City area and Western Connecticut and Western Massachusetts putting most of Southern New England in […]

Tropical Storm Isaias Coordination Message #2A – Tuesday 8/4/20-Wednesday Morning 8/5/20 Storm Impacts Hello to all… ..Due to the severe weather event from this Sunday Afternoon/Evening August 2nd, the next complete Tropical Storm Isaias Coordination Message will be posted by 1230 PM Monday Afternoon.. ..SKYWARN Self-Activation remains possible some time in the Tuesday Morning through Wednesday Morning timeframe depending on the track speed and intensity of Isaias. ARES/RACES […]

Severe Weather Coordination Message #2 – Sunday Afternoon and Evening 8/2/20 Severe Weather Potential Hello to all… ..Isolated to Scattered Strong to Severe Thunderstorms are possible to likely in Western Massachusetts and Western Connecticut Sunday Afternoon and Evening possibly extending into Eastern Connecticut, Central Massachusetts and Northwest Rhode Island. Strong to damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning and heavy downpours and the potential for urban and poor drainage flooding are […]

Tropical Storm Isaias Coordination Message #2 – Tuesday 8/4/20-Wednesday Morning 8/5/20 Storm Impacts Hello to all… ..Tropical Storm Isaias is a tropical system approaching East Coastal Florida and should be closely monitored for impacts in Southern New England in the Tuesday through Wednesday Morning timeframe. The type of impacts will depend on Isaias’ track toward the region as well as the speed of forward motion and the intensity […]

Severe Weather Coordination Message #1 – Sunday PM and Evening 8/2/20 Severe Weather Potential Hello to all… ..Isolated to Scattered Strong to Severe Thunderstorms are Possible in Western Massachusetts and Western Connecticut Sunday Afternoon and Evening. Strong to damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning and heavy downpours and the potential for urban and poor drainage flooding are the main threats. ..The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed this area in […]

Hurricane Isaias Coordination Message #1 – Tuesday 8/4/20-Wednesday Morning 8/5/20 Potential Impacts Hello to all… ..Hurricane Isaias is a tropical system approaching and over the Bahama Islands and should be closely monitored for impacts in Southern New England in the Tuesday through Wednesday Morning timeframe. The type of impacts will depend on Isaias’ track toward the region as well as the speed of forward motion and the […]