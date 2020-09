John Salmi, KB1MGI, writes on the PART of Westford mailing list:

See the following Space Station passes chart:

Tuesday evening at 2100 hrs or 9 PM should be very active.

Initial operation of the new radio system is in FM cross band repeater mode using an uplink frequency of 145.990 MHz with an access tone [CTCSS] of 67 Hz and a downlink frequency of 437.800 MHz. System activation was first observed at 01:02 UTC on September 2. Special operations will continue to be announced.