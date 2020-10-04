Northeast HamXposition Schedule, October 10-November 7, 2020

From https://hamxposition.org:

New England ARES Academy

October 10-31, 2020

View the full schedule and sign up at

<https://hamxposition.org/2020 /ne-ares-academy >

The first-ever New England Division ARES Academy, originally scheduled for the Division Convention in November, will instead be held over a period of several weeks in October via Zoom. There are five Basic Track classes for those just getting started, and more advanced classes and workshops for those who already have the basics. One-hour classes will be held on weeknights from 7:30 to 8:30 PM EDT, and two-hour workshop sessions will be held Saturday mornings from 9:00 to 11:00 AM EDT.

Just a few of the topics covered include:

* Go Kits

* Hardening Your Station or Repeater

* Expedient Training & Utilization of Volunteers

* Working with Served Agencies (Panel Discussion)

The NE-ARES Academy is an outgrowth of the successful NH-ARES Academy program that ran at the NH State Fire Academy for eight years. The program’s goal is to offer both basic and advanced skills training based in ARRL ARES training standards. Academy Instructors are all recognized experts in their subject area.

Event Details:

Date: October 10th to October 31st

Time: 7:30 to 8:30 PM EDT (weeknight courses), 9:00 to 11:00 AM EDT

(Saturday workshops)

Cost: Free

HamXposition Virtual Banquet

November 7, 2020, 7PM

Event registration at <https://hamxposition.org/regi ster/register.php >

On Saturday, November 7th, the HamXposition Convention Committee will be hosting our very first Virtual Banquet! Order your favorite take-out or delivery, pull up a chair to your screen, and join your friends for an interesting presentation. The event will be emceed by our very own Mike Raisbeck, K1TWF, and featuring Keynote Speaker Gordon West, WB6NOA.

In addition, there will be a grand prize drawing of a Kenwood TM-V71A Transceiver, Astron Power Supply, and dual band mobile antenna, generously contributed by the Minuteman Repeater Association (MMRA) (must be present during prize drawing to win).

The event is free, but we ask that you please register using the link above. Instructions and a link to join the event will be delivered to your inbox a few days before the event.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 7th

Time: 7:00 PM EST (UTC-05:00)

Location: Your computer or mobile device, anywhere!

Cost: Free

Ham Bootcamp

November 7, 2020, 10 AM

Sign up on the NARS website at <https://www.n1fd.org/ham-boot camp/ >

The Nashua Area Radio Society (NARS) will again be hosting their wildly successful Ham Bootcamp, recently featured on the cover of QST magazine, on Saturday, November 7th via Zoom.

Ham Bootcamp is a series of activities designed to help newly licensed Technician and General class license holders get on the air and use their amateur radio license, or for prospective hams who are interested in seeing what the hobby has to offer, including:

* Radio Programming Tutorials and Help

* Getting Started with EchoLink

* Joining a Repeater Net

* Putting together a Station for Repeaters

* Building an HF Station including simple HF Antennas

* Putting up an HF Antenna, Feedline, and Ground

* Getting started with WSJT-X and FT8 Digital

… and more!

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 7th

Time: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM EST (UTC-05:00)

Cost: Free

W1A Special Event Callsign

November 6-8, 2020

Operating schedule and sign up at

<https://hamxposition.org/2020 /w1a-special-event-callsign >

The W1A special event callsign will operate from individual operator’s home stations during the weekend of the HamXposition Virtual Banquet. Yours could be one of these stations!

Event Details:

Start: Friday, November 6th 7:00 PM EST (UTC-05:00)

End: Sunday, November 8th 7:00 PM EST (UTC-05:00)

Location: Your shack!

Cost: Free