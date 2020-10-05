Eastern Massachusetts ARES Net – Monday October 5th, 2020 – 830 PM EDT

Hello to all…

The October Eastern Massachusetts ARES section net will be Monday October 5th, 2020 at 830 PM on the MMRA Repeater system.

For frequencies that will be linked into the ARES Net on the MMRA Network, please see the following link from the MMRA web site detailing the repeaters that will be linked in through Hub 1:

http://www.mmra.org/repeaters/repeater_index_by_linkstate.html

We look forward to your participation and remember, we are always looking for Net Controls to run the ARES Net. For tonight’s ARES Net, the focus will be on participation in a MARS exercise taking place through October 24th, the Eastern Mass ARES SET for Saturday 11/14/20 timed with a national Red Cross exercise, the New England ARES Academy scheduled throughout the month of October and the release of the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Plan as of last week.

Thanks for your continued support of ARES!

Respectfully Submitted,

Robert Macedo (KD1CY)

ARES SKYWARN Coordinator

Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator

Home Phone #: (508) 994-1875 (After 6 PM)

Home/Data #: (508) 997-4503 (After 6 PM)

Work Phone #: 508-346-2929 (8 AM-5 PM)

Email Address: rmacedo@rcn.com

http://ares.ema.arrl.org

http://www.wx1box.org

Like us on Facebook – http://www.facebook.com/wx1box

Follow us on Twitter – http://twitter.com/wx1box