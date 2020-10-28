WA1JXR: “Antenna Analyzer Usage” at Waltham ARA, October 28, 2020

From the Waltham ARA website:

This month we welcome Greg Algieri, WA1JXR, who will be presenting. The presentation will be an Introduction of Principals, Techniques, and How to Use the popular MFJ 259B Antenna Analyzer and the SDR-Kits Vector Network Analyzer. We will show How they Work, What is inside Under the Hood, and what are some of the things you can do with them.

If you are not a [Waltham Amateur Radio Association] member and would like to be invited to the presentation, please fill out this form and we will email you an invite before the presentation starts.

Sign up here ——> https://forms.gle/4F6VKj53cBesKxVb9 <—–

Note: WARA uses Amazon Chime for online meetings. It will work with just Firefox or Chrome, but you may want to consider downloading the client to avoid issues. Also consider signing in for the “pre-net” where we start an hour early to test your A/V setup.

https://aws.amazon.com/chime/download/