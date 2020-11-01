PART of Westford Meets November 17, 2020

George Allison, K1IG, writes on the PART of Westford mailing list:

The topic for [the PART of Westford‘s] November 17 meeting will be Show and Tell. This is the opportunity to show off the projects you’ve been working on during quarantine. Things we’d like to see include:

Electronic projects completed or in progress

Shack and antenna improvements

Operating awards you’ve recently earned

POTA, SOTA, IOTA, or other portable/mobile operations you’ve activated

Public service events you’ve participated in

If you have something you want to show, send me an email (K1IG (at) arrl.net) by November 15 with a short description and an estimate of how much time you need. Slides, photos, and even videos are welcome; you can show them from your computer or email them to me and I’ll show them while you do the talking.