Algonquin ARC Members Conduct Halloween School Watch, October 31, 2020

Algonquin Amateur Radio Club members had a very successful Halloween School Watch on October 31. Over twenty club members came out to help the city of Marlboro with this event including first ­time participants. It was great to see the club back in action with a public service activity even if in a socially-distant way. It was a chilly evening in our cars under a full moon.

With a lot of radio activity on the school watch net, we even attracted the attention of some hams monitoring the repeater. Net control Eric, KV1J, responded with some great publicity for the club and the Emergency Operations Center.

–Mike W1KU, AARC QRZ, November 2020