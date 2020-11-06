MA Ham Radio License Plate Update

Phil Temples, K9HI, received the following email on November 5, 2020 from Phyllis Burke, a supervisor employed by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles in response to his question about the status of his ham radio license plate order:

“The RMV has out in a fix (sic) for these plates and will hopefully be done with in the next month or two. We will contact you when it is completed and order the plate. I apologize for the inconvenience.”

-Phyllis Burke <phyllis.burke@state.ma.us>.