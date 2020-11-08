K9HI: “License Fee NPRM—Filing Comments to MD Docket 20-270” at Norfolk County RA Meeting Online, November 11, 2020

Dick Bean, K1HC, writes on the Norfolk County Radio Association website:

The NCRA conduct its Wednesday, November 11, 2020 meeting at 8 PM using Zoom in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jim, WJ1R, will be our Zoom host. Thank you to Jim for agreeing to take on this continuing role!

Phil Temples, K9HI, the recently appointed ARRL New England Division Vice Director, will be joining us for our November meeting. We will look forward to hearing from Phil, and he will likely raise awareness of the topic of the FCC Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to impose a $50 licensing fee on amateur radio operators, something which many have said will be an impediment to encouraging youth into the hobby.It will be a good opportunity to see and hear our members!

We have a few business items to cover, including an update on our 2021 centennial operating event and discussion of our annual donation to the ARRL, but we will let everyone have a chance to speak.

Please note that we do need to end the Zoom session shortly after the meeting ends so please be mindful of our host asking us to end our discussion after the meeting closes. Thanks in advance for your cooperation and understanding!