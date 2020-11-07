Amateur Radio’s Role at the Boston Marathon Bombing

Storm Coordination Message #1 – Monday 11/2/20 Strong to Damaging Wind and Light Snow Potential Hello to all… ..Unseasonably cold air will be over Southern New England today through Wednesday Morning with strong to damaging winds particularly Monday across Southern New England and through Tuesday Morning over Cape Cod. Also, a few snow showers overnight into Tuesday Morning may produce light snow accumulations of a coating to 1-2″ in parts […]

Storm Coordination Message #2 – Thursday-Friday 10/29/20-10/30/20 Coastal Storm Hazards Hello to all… ..Hurricane Zeta, now a strong post tropical cyclone will bring beneficial soaking rainfall but also strong to damaging winds in Southeast New England and a period of wet snow with light accumulations to the region.. ..A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect from 4 AM to 12 PM EDT Friday for […]

Storm Coordination Message #1 – Thursday 10/29/20-Friday 10/30/20 – Coastal Storm Hazards Hello to all… ..Hurricane Zeta, now a strong post tropical cyclone will bring beneficial soaking rainfall but also strong to damaging winds in Southeast New England and a period of wet snow with light accumulations to the region.. ..A Wind Advisory is in effect for Cape Cod and the Islands from 10 PM Thursday Evening […]

Post Storm/Severe Weather Coordination Message #2 – Damaging Wind and Severe Weather Outbreak – Wednesday 10/7/20 Hello to all… ..Powerful cold front and vigorous squall line of severe thunderstorms with damaging wind along and behind the severe thunderstorms causes widespread pockets of tree and power line damage as well as pockets of structural damage to structures from fallen trees and even isolated direct structural damage in some areas. Massachusetts Power Outages […]

Severe Weather Coordination Message #1 – Saturday 10/10/20 Strong Wind and Severe Thunderstorm Potential Hello to all… ..Strong winds causing isolated pockets of wind damage occurring in Southeast New England. Later this evening, there is a low risk for isolated to possibly scattered strong to severe thunderstorms over parts of Southern New England though the most significant severe thunderstorm threat is mostly north of the NWS Boston/Norton coverage area.. […]

Storm Coordination Message #2 – Wednesday 10/7/20 Strong to Damaging Wind and Severe Weather Potential Hello to all… ..A powerful cold front will bring strong to damaging winds and even the threat for Isolated to Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms given an intensifying storm system, strong winds aloft and very cold temperatures aloft when compared to surface temperatures provided thunderstorms can form with limited moisture profiles. Strong to damaging winds, […]

Storm Coordination Message #1 – Late Tuesday Night 9/29/20 Through Midday Wednesday 9/30/20 Strong Wind & Heavy Rainfall Potential Hello to all… ..Beneficial rainfall expected overnight into late Wednesday Morning but it will also be accompanied by strong to damaging winds over portions of Southern New England.. ..A Wind Advisory is now in effect from Midnight tonight to 1 PM Wednesday for all of the NWS Boston Norton Coverage area except for Franklin, Hampshire […]