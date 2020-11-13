Hopkinton State Park POTA Activation, November 14, 2020

Mindy Hull, KM1NDY writes: Here are the Group POTA / Radio Hoopla details:

DATE/TIME:

Saturday Nov 14 2020 @ noon to whenever.

LOCATION:

Meet at Hopkinton State Park. Use the Main Entrance at 164 Cedar St., Hopkinton, MA 01748. Follow Maps (attached).

PARKING:

Park in large lot at boat launch. We will meet in a grove of trees with picnic tables near the beach at the end of the parking lot that is the farthest from where you entered it. See maps.

GPS COORDINATES OF EXACT MEETING SPOT:

42°15’30.7″N 71°31’01.8″W ( 42.258539, -71.517168 )

WEATHER:

50 degrees, 10% chance of rain, sunny.

WHAT TO BRING?

Comfort items like warm clothes, food, drinks, chair. There should be picnic tables available.

A handheld 2M radio if you have one.

WHAT ABOUT RADIO STUFF?

We will have everything you need to get on the air. Otherwise. bring whatever you want.

We will have HFSSB set up for 20M. We will set up a 40M OCF for Derek’s CW QRP kit build. We will have an arrow antenna for possible satellites.

We will also have a major surprise!

WHAT FREQUENCY WILL THE GROUP USE/MONITOR?

147.555

PARKS ON THE AIR (POTA)?

If you want to start getting POTA points, you need to make 10 contacts using your call sign.

Please sign up for POTA by clicking the login tab (on two different screens) here: https://parksontheair. com/

If you do not sign up for POTA, expect to use my call sign on the air. This is so I can make sure “hunters” get credit for their qsos.

Also, I can be the control operator for anyone who is not a general class that wants to use HF SSB.

Hopkinton State Park activation code for POTA is K-2440.

That’s all folks! See you on Saturday!

KM1NDY