K1BML: “Handi-Talkie Review” at Framingham ARA Meeting Online, December 3, 2020

From the Framingham Amateur Radio Association website: On December 3, 2020, Brian Loverro, K1BML, will talk about some of his favorite Handi-Talkies.

Brian is President of the Central Massachusetts Amateur Radio Association (CMARA) and also active with the Worcester Emergency Communications Team. He has a huge collection of HTs and is very knowledgeable about all of them. He will share some of this knowledge with us so we can make better informed decisions when looking to purchase one.

This will be a Zoom meeting and members will receive the zoom meeting details via email. A limited number of prescreened guests may be able to attend. If you are a non-member, contact our president, John KB1VXY, president@w1fy.org, to request an invitation.