K9HI: “ARRL Update” at Billerica ARS Online Meeting, December 2, 2020

Doug Bruce, KC1MJK, writes on the Billerica ARS web site:

Hello All! Our next [Billerica Amateur Radio Society] meeting will be via Zoom on December 2, 2020 at 7:00 PM. Our guest speaker will be: Phil Temples, K9HI, appointed as New England Division Vice Director:

“09/24/2020–ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, has appointed Phil Temples, K9HI, of Watertown, Massachusetts, as New England Division Vice Director. He succeeds Mike Raisbeck, K1TWF, who was elected earlier this year as ARRL First Vice President. President Roderick made the appointment after consulting with New England Director Fred Hopengarten, K1VR, and the region’s Section Managers.”

I am sure Phil will provide a great presentation for our Club, so be sure to join us! 73 Doug KC1MJK