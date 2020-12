Learning CW does not have to be an arduous or lonely experience. CW is an aural language to be used and enjoyed. Come listen to Long Island CW Club members Howard Bernstein, WB2UZE, and Jim Crites, W6JIM, with tips and techniques at the K1USN RC online meeting on December 8, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

To receive an invitation to this Zoom presentation you must send “Pi” Pugh, K1RV, at k1rv -at- arrl -dot- net a request to be added to the K1USN Zoom invitation list.