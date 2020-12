Randy Dore, AI1G, writes on December 8, 2020:

I received a call this afternoon from Mass DOT RMV that my [ham operator license plate] application has been processed and the new plates should be completed in the next few weeks. She said they are picking through them in no particular order as there was quite a backlog.

[…]

You can pass the news on this to the membership. They are working on the backlog of applications.

Happy holidays,

Randy Dore AI1G

Grafton