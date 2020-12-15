N1DM: “A Smorgasbord of Radio: The People, Places and Incidents” at Zola ARC Meeting Online, December 19, 2020

Frank Venture, N1FMV writes:

Announcing the December 19 meeting of the Zola amateur radio group. Everyone is welcome to attend our next meeting on the Zoom video conferencing platform. This meeting will be online only with no in-person component. […] So, make your favorite lunch and get comfortable for another informative meeting.

Agenda (all times EST):

11:00 AM – Introductions and welcome

11:05 AM – Announcements and Q&A

11:15 AM – Our feature presentation will be from Dom Mallozzi, N1DM

He will present, A SMORGASBORD OF RADIO: THE PEOPLE, PLACES AND INCIDENTS

It will concentrate on the period of radios development between the 1880’s and 1930. He will include a discussion of some early radio sites that are long gone. spending a few minutes at the end of my talk on the Titanic and its effect on radio operations.

Dom has been a ham for 48 years starting out in RI as WN1RFT. he is currently active on CW during some contests. and still likes to build equipment and is active on DMR, FT4, FT8 and satellites. Also, he is the radio consultant for Natick Police and Fire Departments for the past 30 years. He retired in 2019 from Raytheon as a Principal Electrical Engineer specializing in the design and maintenance of test equipment. He worked at Raytheon plants in Waltham, Andover, Sudbury and Marlboro over his 38 years with Raytheon.

After our feature presentation we will socialize and enjoy a virtual holiday lunch together.

[Contact Frank Ventura, N1FMV, at frank -at- littlebreezes -dot- com for Zoom conference details.]