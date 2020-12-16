ARRL Headquarters Closed Tomorrow for Winter Storm Bailey

From nediv.arrl.org:

Central Connecticut, along with much of New England, will be impacted by winter storm Bailey tonight into Thursday and beyond. Estimates have varied widely, but have consistently indicated a major impact. The latest forecast is calling for 11-15” of snow beginning this evening going through tomorrow afternoon.

ARRL CEO David Minster, NA2AA, has announced that the Headquarters building in Newington, Connecticut will be closed for business on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Employees will be encouraged to work from home; many already are, or are equipped to.

In advance of the storm, ARRL staffers removed some antennas from one of the towers on the HQ roof that was in poor condition.

Minster anticipates that Headquarters operation “will be back to normal” by Friday.

73,

Fred Hopengarten, K1VR

ARRL Director

New England Division

Phil Temples, K9HI

ARRL Vice Director

New England Division