KS2G: “Ham Radio University 2021” at K1USN Radio Club, December 21, 2020

I’m happy to announce our next Zoom presenter; Mel – KS2G on the upcoming Ham Radio University 2021 session which will take place with us on Monday evening, Dec 21 @ 7:30 PM EST. (Due to some scheduling conflicts we decided to shift this forward one day to be held on Monday instead of Tuesday!).

Ham Radio University (http://hamradiouniversity.org/), now in it's 22nd year, is billed as

“A day of education to share ideas, experiences, knowledge and fellowship among Amateur Radio operators”



Here is a link to the 2020 presentations – http://hamradiouniversity.org/past-presentations/

During these difficult times, the 2021 HRU team has decided to be a 100% virtual event and it is expected that turnout will be quite robust.



We are hoping that by spreading the word about our presentation that we may have a large number of viewers for our Dec 21st Zoom session. In anticipation of that possibility we are hopeful that we can also offer a livestream option if we end up exceeding our 100 participant Zoom limit.

k1rv@arrl.net ) and I will add them to the K1USN Radio Club Zoom invitation list. We ask that you tell others about this presentation, but I ask that once you receive the actual Zoom invitation which will be sent out on Saturday, Dec 19, that you do not share that link with others. Simply tell them to send a request directly to me () and I will add them to the K1USN Radio Club Zoom invitation list.

As I’ve stated before; we have two email distribution lists. You are receiving this via the K1USN Radio Club email distribution list. We have a seperate K1USN Zoom invitation list and if you have previously registered for that you will receive an invitation two days before the Zoom session.