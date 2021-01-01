Eastern Massachusetts Hospital Net – Saturday 1/2/2021 at 1000 AM EST

Good afternoon Everyone,

On behalf of the entire South Shore Health Radio Group we wish you all a Happy New Year.

We would like to thank all those that participated in the monthly nets last year. It put us all to the test and I’m sure 2020 will not soon be forgotten.

We also wish to thank our repeater owners and trustees. Without your continued support none of this would be possible.

With the vaccine being distributed to our front line workers and I’m sure to the rest of the population shortly, 2021 will be brighter. I can’t wait to get back into our radio shack at SSH and some normalcy.

Once again the group at Mansfield EMA has stepped up to the plate and will be running the January Net. I ask that if at all possible you join us tomorrow morning at 10am to show your support and appreciation.

The following repeaters will be used in the order listed.

1. Bridgewater 147.180 tone 67.0

2. Norwood 147.210 tone 100

3. Falmouth 147.375 tone 110.9

Return to the Bridgewater for any final comments and Net closing.

Regards,

John O’Neill

K1JRO