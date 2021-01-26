“Boston Marathon 2021 Set For Monday, October 11 If Races Are Allowed”

From WBZ CBS BOSTON, JAN. 26, 2021:

The Boston Marathon will be run on Monday, October 11, 2021, Columbus Day, if road races are allowed then under the Massachusetts reopening plan, the Boston Athletic Association announced Tuesday.

Road races are not permitted to resume until Phase 4, when most of the public is fully vaccinated.

The B.A.A. said additional details including field size, registration dates, safety measures and protocols, and runner requirements “are forthcoming.”

The plan must also be approved by the eight cities and towns on the marathon route from Hopkinton to Boston.

“We announce the 2021 Boston Marathon date with a cautious optimism, understanding full well that we will continue to be guided by science and our continued collaborative work with local, city, state, and public health officials,” Tom Grilk, President and C.E.O. of the B.A.A., said in a statement.

“If we are able to hold an in-person race in October, the safety of participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members will be paramount.”

The 2020 marathon was initially moved from April to September and then later canceled because of the pandemic.

—

The BAA (“Boston”) Marathon is one of the largest Amateur Radio public service events in the country. Approximately 350 hams, organized by the Boston Marathon Communications Committee, are positioned with buses, the starting line in Hopkinton, along the 26.2 mile course, at a remote Net Control location, and the finish line in downtown Boston.