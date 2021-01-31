Eastern Massachusetts ARES Net for February – Monday February 1st, 2021 at 830 PM on the MMRA Repeater System

Hello to all…

The February Eastern Massachusetts ARES section net will be Monday February 1st, 2021 at 830 PM on the MMRA Repeater system.

For frequencies that will be linked into the ARES Net on the MMRA Network, please see the following link from the MMRA web site detailing the repeaters that will be linked in through Hub 1:

http://www.mmra.org/repeaters/repeater_index_by_linkstate.html

We look forward to your participation and remember, we are always looking for Net Controls to run the ARES Net. For this month’s ARES Net, given the major winter storm affecting the region, we’d like to ask all stations to provide a measured snowfall total, whether precipitation is occurring and their current temperature if they have thermometer. We will also have comments on the Eastern Mass ARES Section Exercise for Saturday February 6th, 2021 from 1000 AM-1200 PM.

Thanks for your continued support of ARES!

Respectfully Submitted,

Robert Macedo (KD1CY)

ARES SKYWARN Coordinator

Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator

Home Phone #: (508) 994-1875 (After 6 PM)

Home/Data #: (508) 997-4503 (After 6 PM)

Work Phone #: 508-346-2929 (8 AM-5 PM)

Email Address: rmacedo@rcn.com

http://ares.ema.arrl.org

http://www.wx1box.org

Like us on Facebook – http://www.facebook.com/wx1box

Follow us on Twitter – http://twitter.com/wx1box