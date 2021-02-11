ARRL to Extend Field Day Rule Waivers from 2020, Add Class D and E Power Limit

From ARRL Web:

The COVID-19 pandemic-modified ARRL Field Day rules from 2020 will continue this June with the addition of a power limit imposed on Class D (Home Stations) and Class E (Home Stations-Emergency Power) participants. The news from the ARRL Board’s Programs and Services Committee comes as many clubs and groups are starting preparations for Field Day in earnest. Field Day 2021 will take place June 26 – 27.

"This early decision should alleviate any hesitancy that radio clubs and individual Field Day participants may have with their planning for the event," said ARRL Contest Program Manager Paul Bourque, N1SFE.