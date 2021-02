Eastern Massachusetts Heavy Hitters Traffic Net Manager Joe Weisse, W1HAI, will be the featured guest on Ham On!, simulcast on Pittsfield Community Television and WTBR-FM 89.7. The early morning program is produced and moderated by Western MA Assistant Section Traffic Manager Peter Mattice, KD2JKV. Joe will speak about his upcoming presentation at the Bacon Free Library along with Dan Brown, W1DAN.