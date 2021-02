Doc Kinne, KE1ML, writes in the Boston ARC Sparc February, 2021 newsletter:

The Boston ARC will be holding a general meeting on Thursday, February 18, at 7:30 p.m. on the Zoom teleconferencing platform. Morgan Johnstone, KB1ZFP, will be highlighting changes and possibilities for the BARC website.

[For Zoom meeting information, email Doc Kinne, KE1ML at ke1ml@arrl.net.]