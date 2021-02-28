Framingham ARA Donation to Framingham Police Association

At its February 27, 2021 board meeting, the Framingham Amateur Radio Association voted to donate $500 to the Framingham Police Association, naming Sgt. Paul Patriarca, K1PMP, and family as beneficiary. Patriarca’s Grafton home was tragically involved in a home fire; thankfully, no one was hurt.

According to FARA president John Iwuc, KB1VXY, “Paul received his technician class license through FARA and periodically attends the Saturday morning Shack openings.”

Two club members agreed to donate $100 each to FARA to help defray this cost.