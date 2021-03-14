NEW SLOW SPEED CW TRAFFIC NET ***

Want an opportunity to practice your newly acquired CW skills or brush up on old skills once learned but not used for many years? Learn and practice the art and skill of handling written messages, and have some fun along the way. You’ve asked for it and now we are reviving a slow speed CW traffic net. It is called MARISN or Massachusetts Rhode Island Slow Net and it will be meeting four evenings a week on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at 8:30 PM local time on 3598 Khz. Rob K2MZ has offered to organize and manage this net. He has been a successful teacher of CW and has been active on our various traffic nets. He is welcoming all comers. Come join us beginning Monday March 22, 2021. Looking forward to seeing you there.

73, Marcia KW1U STM EMA / WMA