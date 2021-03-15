KM1CC QRV for International Marconi Day, April 24, 2021

[The Marconi Cape Cod Radio Club – KM1CC] is participating in International Marconi Day, Saturday April 24, 2021. This event is sponsored by the Cornish Radio Amateur Club. “The purpose of the day is for amateur radio enthusiasts from around the world to make contact with historic Marconi sites using communication techniques similar to those used by Marconi himself.”
KM1CC CW operations will be set up at the historic Marconi Station Site – rare grid FN51. SSB ops will be from a home station in Wellfleet also in FN51. Check back for operating/band info.
Follow the link to see other registered Marconi Stations. http://gx4crc.com/imd-stations/.