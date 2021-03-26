2021 Apple Blossom Festival in Westford Cancelled

Alan Martin, W1AHM, writes on the PART of Westford mailing list:

From https://westford.org/kiwanis/:

“In consultation with Westford officials, along with current Federal and State guidelines, in the best interests of health and safety for Westford community, Westford Kiwanis has made the decision to cancel the 2021 Apple Blossom Festival, including the Apple Blossom Parade. We look forward to bringing the event back when vaccinations have been readily available to all and larger outdoor social gatherings are feasible.”

So, PART needn’t scramble to provide public service event support for the parade.