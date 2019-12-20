Massachusetts Rhode Island Phone Net Time Change

Ralph, N1LAH, MARIPN Net Manager, writes:

Thanks to all who responded to my email about changing the time of the Massachusetts Rhode Island Phone Net (MARIPN) from 6:00 PM in the hope that propagation will be more favorable at an earlier time. All who responded indicated that 5:00 and 5:30 were equally acceptable. Hoping for even slightly better propagation 5:00 seems like the better choice.

In consultation with the Section leadership I have decided, at least temporarily, to change the net time to 5:00 PM, starting with the first net day of the New Year, Thursday, January 2, 2020.

A couple of us have been monitoring around 3.978 MHz for a while. There has been regular activity at 3.983 MHz and 3.969 MHz but not much in between – at least not much heard under current conditions. It seems that we can stay on the net frequency of 3.978 MHz.

Please help spread the word about MARIPN and the new net time. Thanks again.

Starting on Thursday, January 2, and on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays thereafter the Massachusetts Rhode Island Phone Net will meet:

At 5:00 PM (2200 UTC)

On or about 3.978 MHz

Thanks again for your net participation and support.

73 and holiday greetings,

Ralph, N1LAH, MARIPN Net Manager