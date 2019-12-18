Yankee Clipper Contest Club DMR Net, December 18, 2019 and Each Wednesday, 8 PM-9 PM

NE1B writes on the YCCC Reflector:
Reminder: YCCC DMR Net
When: Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 8:00pm to 9:00pm, (GMT-05:00) America/New York
Where: DMR TG NETAC1
Organizer: ne1b.c6awb@gmail.com
Description: YCCCers!
Join us every Wednesday evening at 8pm ET for contesting talk on the DMR repeater network. There are several methods to access the Net:
- By RF
Access via 2 meter or 70 cm DMR repeater. See the list of 91 repeaters near you at http://nedecn.org The frequencies are in the left menu “DMR Repeaters>New England”. Use the NETAC1 talk group.
- By Dongle or Hot Spot
You can use openSpot, JumboSpot, ZumSpot, MMDVM
- By EchoLink
Get the software app on your smartphone or laptop at: http://www.echolink.org/ Contact KM3T or NE1B to put your callsign on the Access List. Echolink node is K1QVC-L Connect and RX B4 TX.
73 and see you there!