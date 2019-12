From Falmouth ARA web site:

The Cape Cod Chapter of the international CW Operators Club (CW Ops) will be conducting a CW special event during the month of January, 2020. The chapter will be operating under the call sign KK1CWO. All CW operators are invited to make contacts with KK1CWO during the month.

The operating results will be displayed in real-time on the KK1CWO QRZ web page