Framingham ARA Meets January 2, 2020

The Framingham Amateur Radio Association will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, January 2, 2020. The meeting will feature, “show and tell, CW with left foot.” Also, a video of the VP8ORK DXpedition to the South Orkney Islands will be shown.

FARA meets the first Thursday of the month (except in July and August), 7:30 pm at the Framingham Police Station, 1 William Welch Way (corner of William Welch Way and Union Ave) in the first floor training room. Enter through the front door on Union Ave. and the room is to the left. All area hams and those not yet licensed but interested in amateur radio are welcome to attend.