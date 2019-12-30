Monthly Ham Radio Breakfast, Northborough, January 4, 2020

Jim, KX1M, writes on the Framingham ARA mailing list:

Subject: Ham Radio Breakfast for January

Where: IHOP

Location: 4102 Shops Way Northborough, Ma 508-393-1222

When: Sat January 4th 2020 … The Breakfast starts at 7:00 AM

Talk-in: Many going to the breakfast as well as those at the breakfast may be listening on the following repeaters:

W1BIM – Paxton, 2 m repeater (146.970, PL 114.8)

W1MRA – Marlborough, 2 m Repeater (147.2700, PL 146.2)

AE1C – Southborough, 2 m DMR Repeater (145.27, Timeslot 2, TG # 3125 Mass State Wide, Color Code 7 )

AE1C – Southborough, 70 cm DMR Repeater (448.375, Timeslot 2, TG # 3125 Mass State Wide, Color Code 1 )

W1WNS – Westborough, 70 cm Repeater (448.775, DCS D244, P25 NAC 353)

WA1NVC – Framingham, 33 cm Repeater (927.01250, PL 131.8 )

WB1CTO – Framingham, 1.2 cm repeater (224.24, PL 103.5)

Spread the word to all the hams you know. Much fraternalism and friendships to be had!

73,

Jim, KX1M