Sci-Tech ARS: Burlington 447.025 Repeater Off The Air

From the Sci-Tech Amateur Radio Society newsletter, January 1, 2020:

Special announcement: The Burlington repeater has been taken down for repair and will not be replaced until springtime. This gives us some time to decide if there is a better location for it.

We need all licensed STARS members to participate in a radio coverage survey to see where the Natick and Milton repeaters can/can’t reach, and then please suggest possible repeater locations to fill in any bad spots. Send signal reports to info@STARS.radio

Please get on the air more often, too! We need to use these repeaters or lose our frequencies. Suggested best times would be during commuter traffic – 6-8 AM and 5-7 PM weekdays. We also need help running the Net on Tuesdays at 8 PM – any volunteers?

Natick UHF: 446.325 PL 146.2 at New England Sci-Tech (linked)

Milton UHF: 449.125 PL 146.2 at Blue Hill Science Center (linked)

Milton VHF: 146.985 PL 88.5 at Blue Hill Science Center (linked)

Burlington UHF: 447.025 PL 146.2 at the Lahey Hospital (off air)