The Cape Ann Amateur Radio Association will hold a membership meeting on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12 noon at the clubhouse. Lunch will be served. All members are welcome and invited to attend.

CAARA is an ARRL affiliated Special Service Club, located at 6 Stanwood Street in Gloucester Massachusetts, Telephone 978-381-5008. It operates the 2-meter W1GLO repeater on 145.130 MHz (– input, with a 107.2 PL tone).